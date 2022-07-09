(WSVN) - Bring out the baking sheet as this Saturday is national sugar cookie day.

A day celebrating the iconic treat in its many different shapes and toppings.

German protestant bakers are believed to have brought the recipe to the U.S. when they immigrated in the 1700s.

Fun fact: it was first called the Nazareth cookie because of the Pennsylvania town, where it came from.

