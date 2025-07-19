(WSVN) - A flight leaving from Los Angeles International Airport was forced to make an emergency landing after a fire started in the engine.

The Atlanta-bound jet was forced to return to the airport moments after taking off when officials said the engine fire reportedly started.

The Federal Aviation Administration said the plane landed safely and all passengers were evacuated.

The FAA is investigating the cause of the fire.

