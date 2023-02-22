(WSVN) - A serious warning for parents.

The makers of “Enfamil” are recalling 145,000 cans of pro-sobee simply plant-based infant formula because they may contain bacteria that can lead to infant death or illness.

The recall was ordered because of “a possibility of cross-contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii,” the company said in statement.

The affected ProSobee Simply Plant-Based Infant Formula in 12.9 oz containers were manufactured between August 2022 and September 2022.

They were distributed through retail stores nationwide in the U.S., Guam, and Puerto Rico.

No cases have been reported.

Consumers should return their cases for a full refund.

