(WSVN) - Some endangered Kenyan antelopes will be sticking around the state of Florida for a little while longer following an airport mishap.

The charter flight headed to Kenya from Palm Beach International Airport sustained a mechanical problem, leaving the antelopes stuck on the runway for hours.

The issue couldn’t be fixed, so the man who raised the antelopes at a Florida conservatory arrived at the airport to pick them up.

The antelopes are now in Loxahatchee. But officials say they’ll eventually return to Africa.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.