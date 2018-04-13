End of the world just days away, numerologist claims

(WSVN) - Author and Christian numerologist David Meade is again predicting the end of times. If his latest claim holds water, we have just days remaining on Earth.

The Earth will be destroyed on April 23 by a mysterious planet known as “Nibiru” or “Planet X,” according to Meade, who made a similar claim in 2017.

Meade’s theory is believed to be linked to the bible passage 12:1–2, which reads: “And a great sign appeared in heaven: a woman clothed with the sun, with the moon under her feet, and on her head a crown of 12 stars. She was pregnant and was crying out in birth pains and the agony of giving birth.”

Express reports that some conspiracy theorists believe “Virgo” is the woman from the passage.

“The sun and moon will be in Virgo, as will Jupiter, which represents the Messiah,” Meade told the news outlet.

Meade claims Planet X is on a collision course with Earth. He believes it will bring immense gravitational change, sparking huge volcanic eruptions and a catastrophic series of events.

“Thus the constellations Virgo, Leo and Serpens-Ophiuchus represent a unique once-in-a-century sign exactly as depicted in the 12th chapter of Revelation. This is our time marker,” Meade said.

NASA has previously said that Planet X does not exist, calling the theory a hoax.

“If Nibiru or Planet X were real and headed for an encounter with the Earth … astronomers would have been tracking it for at least the past decade,” NASA previously said.

