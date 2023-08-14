(WSVN) - Students and their families are getting ready to go back to school and this year, students are getting some high-tech help that promises to bring benefits to the classroom.

As the start of another school year arrives, students will have time to hit the books and study, but with the help of artificial intelligence, they would be able to expand their minds even more than before.

CEO and founder of WURRLYedu, a platform that curates lesson plans for music education, Nadine Levitt said AI technology is used to mimic human cognitive power.

“It basically is some kind of computer or some kind of a machine that’s mimicking human behavior, but a very narrow scope, so it’s not we’re not talking terminator or anything like that,” she said. “We’re not talking general intelligence — where somebody is like a robot and is somewhat the equivalent or better than a human, this is more of a narrow scope, it’s one or two tasks that are able to [think like a human.]”

AI programs like Chat-GPT, ResearchRabbit, and Elicit.org has reached the point that students think they can have it write a paper for them. Parents and school districts are concerned as they fear children will overly rely on technology and not use their own critical thinking skills.

“I think [AI technology] come a long way,” said Levitt. “There are definitely fears that there’s an over-reliance on this and so it’s going to be creating a lot of unthinking students or lazy students that are just regurgitating what Chat-GPT says, but it can be used in a different way for example — having Chat-GPT check your work. Is that cheating?”

If used properly used, AI can assist students as they learn, check their work or answer important questions. As for its use for teachers, AI is a great tool to help improve their experience as guides in the classroom, but society is far from removing teachers altogether.

“I really really want to make sure people understand that we need teachers in classrooms, they’re absolute heroes, it’s their relationship and their guidance that really helps kids believe in themselves, much more than any robot or Chat-GPT or large language model ever could,” emphasized Levitt.

Experts say AI is a great tool for classrooms, but it could never substitute for the attention and care given in traditional education. As the future of AI remains a mystery, Levitt believes educators and parents will work together to help students with the technology.

