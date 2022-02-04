(WSVN) - A massive warehouse fire broke out in Chicago.

Intense flames engulfed a 250,000 square foot building.

Officials said the warehouse was stacked from floor to ceiling with boxes of documents, providing ample fuel for the fire.

All employees evacuated the building and are safe.

The company added that it is working with local authorities to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.