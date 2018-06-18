Employee finds live mouse in pack of burger buns at Oklahoma Wendy’s restaurant

CATOOSA, Okla. (WSVN) — Employees at a Wendy’s restaurant in Oklahoma made a disturbing discovery while working: a live mouse in a sealed bag of hamburger buns.

Skylar Frame posted video to Facebook after she said the restaurant’s management did not take action.

Frame said she did not initially find the mouse, but heard a commotion from colleagues as she was making sandwiches.

“I just hear ‘mouse, mouse, mouse!’” she recalled to KJRH. “I’m like, ‘We do not have mice in this store, what?’ I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns.”

This, combined with seeing cigarettes left in the food prep area, prompted Frame to warn the public on social media.

“Not only does Wendy’s now have mice- we have crew members who leave cigarettes all over the place. Don’t eat at Wendy’s in Catoosa,” she wrote.

The restaurant chain said the local health department visited the restaurant, finding no violations.

“We have stringent procedures in place to ensure a safe and well-maintained restaurant,” a spokesperson said.

Wendy’s now says they are investigating the incident with a pest control vendor.

This is the second time in two weeks that a live rodent has been caught on video in a fast food restaurant. A Burger King in Delaware was briefly shut down earlier this month by health inspectors after a customer recorded video of several mice running through packs of burger buns.

