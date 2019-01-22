Emotional military couple’s reunion caught on camera

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WSVN) – A military couple shared an emotional reunion after they were separated for eight months.

Having spent eight months deployed in Iraq, Second Lt. Jamie Douglas’s first stop upon returning home was to a Fort Sam Houston training center where her husband, Second Lt. Jordan Pruitt was receiving Army medical training.

Video of the reunion was posted to Facebook by the U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School Health Readiness Center of Excellence.

“We thank this dual-military couple and all soldiers and military families for their service and sacrifice,” the center said in a Facebook post.

