(WSVN) - The middle eastern carrier Emirates is about to get even more luxurious.

The air carrier is making a $2 billion upgrade that will include unlimited caviar and Dom Perignon in its first-class cabins.

Upgrades are a part of the airline’s plan to enhance cabin service across its fleet.

They will also include a new vegan menu, a Cinema in the Sky experience, and upgraded cabin interiors in all classes.

Improvements will roll out this month.

