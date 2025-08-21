KEENESBURG, Colo. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered six bodies from a dairy on the Colorado plains, but the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately disclosed, authorities said Thursday.

The Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said rescue crews entered a confined space at the dairy and recovered the bodies on Wednesday. More information about the cause of their deaths was not immediately available.

The dairy is located along a rural road near Keenesburg, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

