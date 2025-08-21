KEENESBURG, Colo. (AP) — Rescuers have recovered six bodies from a dairy on the Colorado plains, but the circumstances of their deaths were not immediately disclosed, authorities said Thursday.

The Southeast Weld Fire Protection District said rescue crews entered a confined space at the dairy and recovered the bodies on Wednesday. More information about the cause of their deaths was not immediately available.

The dairy is located along a rural road near Keenesburg, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) northeast of Denver.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox