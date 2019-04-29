Emergency crews rescue 5 men trapped in Virginia cave

CLEVELAND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say five men have been rescued from a cave in southwest Virginia where they became trapped after heavy rains.

Virginia Department of Emergency Management search-and-rescue coordinator Billy Chrimes said Sunday evening that all five men were taken to hospitals after being pulled from the cave Sunday, one by air transport. Chrimes said they were suffering from hypothermia and exhaustion.

Officials say six men entered Cyclops Cave near Cleveland and had planned to camp overnight Saturday until conditions worsened because of drenching rains. The rains also made it difficult for them to get out.

A 22-year-old man managed to get out about 2 a.m. Sunday and alerted authorities that the others, ranging in age from 34 to 59, remained behind suffering from fatigue and cold.

