Embattled Venezuela leader comes to UN summit

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro says he’s arrived in New York for a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly, where his government has been sharply criticized.

Maduro appeared Wednesday on state television in flight, saying he’s prepared to defend his country.

U.S. President Donald Trump said earlier in the day he’s willing to meet with Maduro if it would help ease suffering in the South American nation.

Several Latin American countries and Canada earlier in the day asked the International Criminal Court to investigate Venezuela’s government for alleged crimes against humanity.

