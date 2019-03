(WSVN) - Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced another new model to their lineup.

Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Just a week after revealing the affordable $35,000 Model 3, the automaker teased the Model Y crossover SUV.

At around 10% larger and more expensive than the older Model 3, the new car is priced at about $55,000.

Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

The Tesla Model Y is set to be unveiled on March 14.

