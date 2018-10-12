Elon Musk donates $480K to Flint schools for water filtration system

FLINT, Mich. (WSVN) — Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has donated nearly half a million dollars to help solve the water crisis in Flint, Michigan.

According to MLive, Musk donated $480,350 to Flint Community Schools, which will be used to pay for the installation of an ultraviolet filtration system for all 12 Flint schools.

The system will be installed by January 2019.

“Your generous donation will help us replace ALL water fountains w/NEW WATER STATIONS & WATER FILTRATION at ALL SCHOOLS! Looking forward to our burgeoning partnership!,” the district said in a tweet.

You’re most welcome. Hope to do more to help in the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2018

Musk responded, tweeting, “You’re most welcome. Hope to do more to help in the future.”

The purification system will disinfect all lead and bacteria coming from the water pipes to allow students to drink from and fill up water bottles from school water fountains, according to MLive.

Musk originally promised to help the victims of the Flint water crisis back in July.

“Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding,” Musk tweeted.

Please consider this a commitment that I will fund fixing the water in any house in Flint that has water contamination above FDA levels. No kidding. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 11, 2018

Flint has been dealing with water issues since 2014, after lead leached from old pipes when the city began using the Flint River without adding corrosion-control chemicals.

Flint has switched back to Detroit’s water system. However, the pipe system needs to be replaced in the city for the water to be fully safe. That is currently expected to to be completed by 2020, according to Politifact.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.