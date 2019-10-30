Elon Musk donates $1 million to help plant 20 million trees

(WSVN) - SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk made a significant donation to help get trees planted as part of an online initiative.

It started with Musk curiously asking YouTuber MrBeast, creator of Team Trees, “Where are the trees being planted & what kind of trees?”

Fellow YouTuber Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, replied with a link to the Team Trees website.

“Ok, sounds legit will donate 1M trees,” Musk responded.

Hours later, his $1 million donation appeared as the top donation on the website.

Ok, sounds legit, will donate 1M trees — Treelon (@elonmusk) October 29, 2019

According to the website, for every $1 raised, one tree will be planted.

Team Trees was created by MrBeast himself in May after his fans challenged him to plant 20 million trees to celebrate his 20 million subscriber milestone.

He agreed and challenged other big content creators to join in.

Since then, creators like Mark Rober, DramaAlert, SmarterEveryDay and AsapSCIENCE have participated.

As of Wednesday morning, more than $8 million had been raised.

All funds are going to the Arbor Day Foundation, the longest-running tree planting nonprofit organization with nearly 50 years of experience.

