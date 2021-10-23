(WSVN) - Elon Musk could possibly become the world’s first trillionaire.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the richest person in the world could see his net worth exponentially multiply thanks to SpaceX.

The company’s ambitious plans to send humans to Mars, along with multiple contracts with NASA, could help send profits soaring.

Musk overtook Jeff Bezos’ title of the world’s richest person in January, lost the position and then gained it back later in the year.

