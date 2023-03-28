HARPER, Kan. (WSVN) — Elkhorn Valley Packing, a beef packing plant in Harper, Kansas, is recalling nearly 2 tons of boneless beef chuck due to possible contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) O103. The recall was announced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) on Tuesday.

The affected boneless beef chuck items were packed on February 16, 2023, and bear the establishment number “EST. M-19549” inside the USDA mark of inspection. To date, there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the recalled product.

Consumers are advised to check the complete list of serial numbers and box count numbers for the recalled boneless beef chuck product on the FSIS website. Distributors and other customers who have purchased the product for further processing should not use or distribute it and should instead throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline or live chat via Ask USDA from Monday through Friday. They can also send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day.

