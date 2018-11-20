Elevator falls 84 floors in Chicago building with 6 trapped inside

(WSVN) - An elevator inside one of Chicago’s tallest skyscrapers fell 84 floors with six people trapped inside, including a pregnant woman.

Thankfully, according to KABC, everyone managed to escape without injury, but not before a lengthy two-hour rescue.

The Chicago Fire Department responded to the former John Hancock building along North Michigan Avenue at around 12:30 a.m., Friday. Officials say the group had just left a restaurant on the 95th floor when they got stuck inside an express elevator.

Shortly after getting in the elevator, they heard noises, which according to officials, were two cables snapping.

The elevator came to a stop between the 11th and 12th floor.

Rescue efforts were not easy according to firefighters. Crews had to break through a brick wall from a parking garage in order to reach the six people trapped inside.

While the elevator ride may have taken a scary fall, officials said the group was never in any actual danger as the elevator was being held up by multiple cables — regardless of the two that broke.

The building’s officials say they are now investigating what caused the elevator to malfunction.

