Elephant tramples rhino poacher before his body was eaten by lions in Africa

A man who was hunting rhinos was reported to have been trampled and killed by an elephant before lions ate his remains.

According to Fox 13, the poacher was illegally hunting with four others at Kruger National Park in South Africa on Tuesday when he was trampled.

Those who were with him contacted his family who then called park rangers.

When authorities arrived on scene Wednesday morning the body could not be found.

A human head and a pair of pants were found after a second search of the area was conducted on Thursday.

The Sun reported the other group members were arrested and will have a court date set soon.

