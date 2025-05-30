CAPE TOWN, South Africa (WSVN) — An elephant seal wandered its way into the suburbs, making for quite the sight for residents in South Africa.

The massive marine mammal was seen wandering through a Cape Town neighborhood on Tuesday.

The seal perched its head atop several police cars stopped in the middle of the road as they waited for animal rescuers to arrive.

Adult male elephant seals can reach lengths up to 16 feet and weigh upwards of 5,000 pounds, while females can reach around 12 feet in length and weigh up to 1,800 pounds. They are usually only found in sub-Antarctic regions, making this a very rare sight in South Africa.

Animal rescue crews needed about nine hours to coax the seal back to the beach, where it crawled through the sand and into the ocean safely.

