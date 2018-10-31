Elementary school students sing ‘Lean on Me’ to principal battling cancer

STOCKTON, Calif. (WSVN) — A California elementary school principal was surprised with an emotional serenade from her students as she fights cancer.

Students at George W. Bush Elementary School in Stockton gathered Friday to surprise Principal Youlin Aissa by singing “Lean on Me.” The children held up pink ribbon cut-outs as they belted out the song to their principal who is battling stage four breast cancer.

The sweet gesture took Aissa by surprise as they gathered for what she thought was a normal school assembly. She said she hadn’t even told parents or students about her health issues.

Aissa was first diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in 2016, and went on medical leave for a year as she underwent treatment.

The cancer came back this year, and she says she plans to go to Stanford for further treatment.

