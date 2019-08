(CNN) — Police in El Paso, Texas, are responding Saturday to an active shooter in the area of Hawkins and Gateway East boulevards, the agency tweeted.

“Scene is still active,” the police wrote, adding, “avoid the area.”

Active Shooting Stay away from Cielo Vista Mall Area. Scene is Still Active. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2019 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.