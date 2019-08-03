El Paso, Texas police say there may be multiple mall shooters

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Police in El Paso, Texas, say they’ve received reports of multiple shooters at a shopping complex and are urging the public to stay away from the area.

The police department tweeted Saturday that officers are at the Cielo Vista Mall area and that it is still an active shooter scene.

Authorities haven’t given any information about possible shooting victims.

El Paso is in West Texas along the border with Mexico.

Scene is still Active. We have multi reports of multiple shooters. Please avoid area police conducting search of a very large area. Media staging will be given when area is secure. — EL PASO POLICE DEPT (@EPPOLICE) August 3, 2019

