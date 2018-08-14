Einstein Bros. Bagels giving out free bagels on Wednesday

(WSVN) - If you love having a bagel to start your morning, you may want to make a stop at Einstein bagels on Wednesday.

The bagel giant has announced that guests will be able to get a free bagel and schmear with a purchase on Wednesday, Aug. 15. All you have to do is show any other restaurant brand’s mobile app on their phone.

The special is part of their one-day only competitors eat free promotion.

Current Shmear Society Rewards members who use the Einstein Bros. Bagel to check-in to a store on Wednesday will also receive a free bagel and schmear for future redemption.

