Eight killed after earthquakes hit Philippines

(CNN) — Eight people were killed after back-to-back earthquakes struck the northern Philippines Saturday morning, according to CNN Philippines, citing a disaster official.

Roldan Escudil, Batanes provincial disaster risk reduction and management council chief, provided early details about the quakes in a radio interview.

A 5.9-magnitude earthquake struck the Batanes archipelago, the US Geological Survey reported.

About 20 minutes later, a second quake hit the same area near Itbayat at a magnitude of 4.5.

Photos from the Philippine Red Cross showed damage to homes. Photos posted on Facebook showed Itbayat Church in Batanes sustained damage to is facade and steeple. The picture showed people gathered outside the church.

