(WSVN) - Eggo is saying “l’eggo” of some of your morning stress.

The company is giving 100,000 parents a free box of waffles ahead of daylight savings.

Because we’re losing an hour of sleep Sunday, Eggo is giving out free boxes to make breakfast easier on Monday.

To enter, check out Eggo’s social media pages.

