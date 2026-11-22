(CNN) — Earth is currently hosting a second moon. Our planet’s gravity captured the tiny asteroid in April.

This temporary “mini-moon” — about 2 meters (6 feet) in diameter — will stick around until early December, when it’s expected to leave Earth’s sphere of influence and continue on a path around the sun.

The object is so small and dim in observations that astronomers needed several weeks to confirm it wasn’t a defunct satellite or a fragment of one. The International Astronomical Union’s Minor Planet Center — which tracks asteroids, comets and other small bodies in the solar system — named the newcomer 2026 QQ8 in late October.

While mini-moon is not an official designation, astronomers have previously used the moniker to characterize a handful of natural objects, including 2006 RH120, which spent around one year in Earth orbit, and 2020 CD3, which orbited our planet for about three years.

However, it’s not uncommon for Earth to have one of these transient companions. “On average, there’s probably one there at any given time,” said Matthew Payne, director of the Minor Planet Center. “They hang around for a few weeks or months. Sometimes it’s none, sometimes it’s a couple.”

The catalog of these visitors is relatively short because they usually slip under the radar. “The majority of them are really small,” Payne added. “A lot of the time they’re slightly too far away and they’re also whizzing around quite fast from our point of view, and both of those things make it really difficult for current surveys to see them.”

There’s currently no concern that 2026 QQ8 could impact our planet — the good thing about the object’s small size is that even if it did enter the atmosphere, it would break up harmlessly. “At best, you would get a bright meteor in the sky and a bit of a bang,” Payne said.

A tricky detection

Astronomer Krisztián Sárneczky detected the object in August, provisionally calling it Sar2901. “I was searching for Near-Earth asteroids, as I have done on every clear night since 2020,” said Sárneczky, a research coordinator at Hungary’s Konkoly Observatory, in an email. “At the time of its discovery, it appeared just like the nearly four hundred other near-Earth asteroids I had found. Its unique nature only became apparent later, following the precise orbital calculations.”

Near-Earth asteroids are those with orbits that bring them relatively close to our planet. These space rocks belong to a wider group of objects called Near-Earth objects, or NEOs, which also includes comets.

Immediately after the new mini-moon’s discovery, the community was split between a natural and an artificial origin. Only by looking at how solar radiation affected the object’s motion over several weeks could astronomers confirm its nature, Sárneczky explained. With the help of the Lowell Discovery Telescope in Arizona and the University of Hawaii’s 2.2-meter (88-inch) telescope on Mauna Kea, 2026 QQ8 was ultimately confirmed as natural.

The exact origin of the space rock is “an active area of inquiry,” Payne said, but most NEOs originate from the asteroid belt, a region between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter that contains millions of rocky objects of varying size that revolve around the sun. Over millions of years, gravitational forces can shift some of these objects’ orbits toward the inner solar system.

“If one of these NEOs that is orbiting relatively close to Earth approaches with a velocity that’s not so great that it just flies by us, it can sometimes kind of gently encounter Earth,” Payne said. “The object is moving along with Earth, then drifting close and closer, and then it can start to feel more and more of Earth’s gravitational forces and some of the moon’s as well. That can slightly perturb it away from its initial orbit, and it can start to loop around Earth.”

Astronomers have identified about 40,000 NEOs, and about 1.5 million objects overall in the solar system, according to Payne, but that number is about to grow substantially.

The Vera C. Rubin Observatory in Chile, which uses a telescope that houses the world’s largest digital camera, is currently performing a 10-year survey called the Legacy Survey of Space and Time or LSST. The survey is expected to identify and catalog asteroids, comets and distant galaxies at an unprecedented pace.

“When the LSST survey starts operating fully, it’s expected to discover lots and lots of things,” Payne said. “The expectation is that we’ll go from knowing 1.5 million objects to knowing 5 million.”

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