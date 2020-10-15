Dwyane Wade accidentally photo bombs couple’s engagement photo

(WSVN) - A couple’s engagement was photobombed by a basketball legend.

Ryan Basch posted photos online showing the moment he proposed to his now-fiancee at the beach.

However, Basch’s proposal happened to be interrupted by Dwyane Wade as he walked down the beach.

Heartwarming photos of the moment show an awe-struck Wade with his hand over his heart as he sees the proposal.

Wade also snapped a photo with the newly engaged couple.

Basch also said that Wade and his wife, Gabrielle Union, will get an invite to their wedding.

