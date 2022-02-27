(WSVN) - Dunkin’ unveiled its new Shamrock Macchiato just in time for Saint Patrick’s Day.

The bright green new drink contains expresso “atop rich and creamy Irish Creme flavor, with notes of sweet cream and vanilla that capture the unmistakable flavor profile of Irish whiskey.”

The coffee giant also added two other drinks to its menu, including the Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Latte.

we have salted caramel now btw — Dunkin' (@dunkindonuts) February 23, 2022

The company is offering $3 medium Salted Caramel Cream Cold Brew and Salted Caramel Signature Lattes through March 22.

Dunkin’ also added new food items to its spring menu, including roasted tomato avocado toast, roasted tomato and hummus toast and a chocolate croissant.

