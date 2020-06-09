Dunkin’ looks to hire 25,000 restaurant employees, offers online college education

(WSVN) - Millions of people across the nation have been left jobless amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Dunkin’ is looking to help by hiring up to 25,000 restaurant employees.

The company announced on Monday their franchisees are seeking to hire approximately 25,000 new restaurant employees while offering long-term education benefits.

Dunkin’ is launching a partnership with Southern New Hampshire University to offer a low-cost online college education to franchise employees.

The opportunity will be offered to employees so they can obtain an “affordable, flexible and supportive pathway” to an associate or bachelor’s degree from SNHU.

“Dunkin’ is committed to keeping America running and working. We are proud to support our franchisees who offer much-needed job opportunities, in a welcoming environment where people can feel appreciated and rewarded for serving both customers and their communities during this critical time,” said Stephanie Lilak, Dunkin’ Brands’ Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Those who would like to apply for a job at a Dunkin’ franchise can click here or stop by a local restaurant and apply in person.

