(WSVN) - Several companies are teaming up to ease the pain at the pump.

At Dunkin’ Donuts, from now through May 12, Shell Fuel Reward members will save 30¢ per gallon after purchasing five beverages at the restaurant.

To receive the perk, customers have to link their Shell and Dunkin’ rewards accounts.

This is a major bump up from Dunkin’s standard offer of saving 10¢ per gallon.

Wawa is also wooing its customers to the gas pump with a discount.

From now until May 8, customers can save 15¢ per gallon at Wawa if they pay with their app.

Thursday is also Wawa’s 58th anniversary, which means free coffee for customers all day.

Krispy Kreme announced earlier this week that they will be selling a dozen of its famous glazed doughnuts for the same price as a gallon of gas, starting Wednesday.

The deal is valid every Wednesday until May 4.

They will use the national average to determine prices, so the first Wednesday’s dozen costs $4.11.

A dozen doughnuts usually costs about $10.

