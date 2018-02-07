Dunkin’ Donuts to eliminate foam cups by 2020

(WSVN) - Dunkin’ Donuts announced plans Wednesday to eliminate foam cups worldwide as part of its commitment to serve both people and the planet responsibly.

The coffee retailer is aiming to eliminate all polystyrene foam cups in its global supply chain beginning in spring 2018, with a targeted completion date of 2020.

“We have a responsibility to improve our packaging, making it better for the planet while still meeting the needs of our guests. Transitioning away from foam has been a critical goal for Dunkin’ Donuts U.S.,” said Karen Raskopf, Chief Communications and Sustainability Officer, Dunkin’ Brands.

Dunkin’ says it will replace the foam cup with a new, double-walled paper cup in all U.S. locations. Most international markets are already using paper cups.

The double-walled paper cup is made with paperboard certified to the Sustainable Forestry Initiative Standard, according to the chain. The cup will feature the current re-closable lid.

The cups will come in four sizes — small, medium, large and extra-large.

