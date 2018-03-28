Dunkin’ Donuts, Saucony partner to release limited edition sneakers

(WSVN) - Dunkin’ Donuts’ slogan is “America runs on Dunkin’.” The company announced that it will take its slogan seriously and release a brand of running shoes.

Dunkin’ Donuts is partnering with Saucony, who makes running shoes and apparel. The shoe collection comes with a collectible box and shoes decorated with coffee, frosting and sprinkles.

Both companies are based out of Massachusetts and are mixing donuts and athleticism to celebrate the 2018 Boston Marathon.

Pre-orders of the limited sneakers started Tuesday and, with fewer than 2,000 pairs available, they’re running out fast.

