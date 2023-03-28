Dunkin’ Donuts is giving breakfast lovers something new to taco ’bout this spring with its latest menu addition: Breakfast Tacos. Customers can grab these tasty treats at Dunkin’ locations nationwide.

These Breakfast Tacos are made with a warm flour tortilla that’s filled with scrambled eggs, sharp white cheddar cheese, and fire-roasted corn. The tacos are finished off with a drizzle of tangy lime crema, adding a refreshing twist to this mouth-watering combination. Customers can choose to add crispy crumbled bacon as a topping for an extra flavor boost.

What’s great about these tacos is that they are designed to be eaten on the go. They are served in a convenient taco holder to ensure all the delicious flavors stay intact.

“Our culinary team has expertly crafted these Breakfast Tacos with the vibrancy of Spring in mind, delivering a taste sensation that can be enjoyed any time of the day – not just for breakfast,” said Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson in a news release. “These tacos are undoubtedly one of the tastiest savory items we’ve launched at Dunkin’. We’re thrilled for guests to try them and discover their new favorite meal to fuel their day, whether they’re looking for a delicious breakfast or a mid-afternoon snack.”

With the arrival of Dunkin’s Breakfast Tacos, customers can get their fill of flavor no matter what time of day it is. These tacos are the perfect solution for those who want a quick and delicious breakfast, a midday snack, or a satisfying evening bite.

