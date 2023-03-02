Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free coffee to customers who download their mobile app and order on their phones.
The franchise announced a new promotion on Twitter Wednesday where you can enter promo code “WINTERWARRIOR23” at checkout to receive a free iced coffee of any size.
Although the tweet stated that a free iced coffee is offered, the fine print states that hot coffees are eligible to use the coupon code as well.
Customers have until Mar. 8 to claim the offer.
