Dunkin’ Donuts is offering free coffee to customers who download their mobile app and order on their phones.

The franchise announced a new promotion on Twitter Wednesday where you can enter promo code “WINTERWARRIOR23” at checkout to receive a free iced coffee of any size.

Although the tweet stated that a free iced coffee is offered, the fine print states that hot coffees are eligible to use the coupon code as well.

Customers have until Mar. 8 to claim the offer.

