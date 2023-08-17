(WSVN) - As the fall season approaches, Dunkin’ Donuts has dropped its newest items for its pumpkin spice menu.

On Wednesday, the franchise Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, Nutty Pumpkin Coffee, and Pumpkin Bakery line-up became available to customers nationwide.

The decision to launch these seasonal delights ahead of schedule aligns with a growing trend in American consumer preferences. People even took to social media to share their excitement for the latest flavors so early in the season.

In a news release, Dunkin’ Donuts Chief Marketing Officer Jill McVicar Nelson reported that $236 million was spent on pumpkin spice-flavored foods in the fiscal year 2022, showcasing the enduring popularity of this cozy flavor profile.

“Every year, we can practically feel the buzz around our pumpkin lineup,” Nelson stated in the news release. “It’s truly amazing to see our fans light up for this cherished flavor. Catching their excitement both on social media and in our restaurants underscores how much Dunkin’ and the fall season go hand in hand. As the pumpkin spice season embodies Dunkin’s vibrant spirit, we’re all in – splashing our signature shade of orange everywhere we can.”

It comes as no surprise, then, that Dunkin’, a pioneer in seasonal offerings, is once again embracing the pumpkin spice fervor and enriching its menu with these seasonal delights.

As the aroma of pumpkin spice begins to fill the air and the leaves begin their transformation, Dunkin’ Donuts ensures that everyone can partake in the Pumpkin Spice Wars festivities, providing an early start to the seasonal showdown of flavors that has captivated hearts and taste buds across the nation.

So, whether you’re a die-hard pumpkin aficionado or just someone looking to dive into the cozy autumn spirit, Dunkin’s Pumpkin Line-up promises something to savor for everyone.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.