Dunkin’ Donuts giving free coffee, doughnuts to healthcare workers

(WSVN) - Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating National Nurses Week with free goodies for members on the frontline during the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant chain will give any healthcare worker a free medium coffee and doughnut on Wednesday.

No purchase is necessary to receive the free treats, and the coffee can be ordered hot or iced.

Most Dunkin’ Donuts locations remain open with limited carry out and drive-thru ordering options.

Those interested are advised to check if their local store is open before making the trip.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.