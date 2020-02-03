Dunkaroos to return this summer

(WSVN) - For all of those who were left with a hole in their heart after Dunkaroos were discontinued, get ready to be whole again.

The snack, which consisted of a small package of cookies that were dunked inside a tray of icing, is coming back this summer.

“We’re thrilled to relaunch Dunkaroos in the U.S. after years of it only being available in Canada,” said Jeff Caswell, president of Snacks at General Mills, in a statement.

A twitter account that was set up for the snack announced the return, along with a flurry of tweets responding to fans requests for the treat’s return.

General Mills said the snack will return with the most requested flavor: vanilla cookies with vanilla frosting and rainbow sprinkles.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.