(CNN) — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning to move back to Britain, CNN understands.

Prince Harry and Meghanare said to be planning to relocate from the US later this month to a private residence outside London and reportedly have enrolled their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in British schools for the coming term, according to UK newspaper The Telegraph.

King Charles was first made aware of the plans to relocate on Sunday, indicating that this was not raised nor discussed during the couple’s family visit to the UK in June. The King welcomes the opportunity to see more of the Sussex family in a private and personal capacity, CNN understands.

King Charles has made clear that there will be no change to the Duke and Duchess’s role as private individuals and non-working members of the royal family.

CNN has reached out to the Sussexes for comment.

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