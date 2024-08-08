CHICAGO — If you’ve ever wanted to see 100,000 rubber duckies, you’re in luck.

Video from Wednesday’s annual “Ducky Derby” in Chicago showcases one of the largest fundraisers for Special Olympics Illinois.

Participants enter the race by adopting a duck for $10.

The flock of rubber ducks floats down the Chicago River, with the finish line near Michigan Avenue.

Each duck represents a chance to win prizes, including a car or $2,500 in cash.

