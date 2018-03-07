Drunk man runs from cops, gets hit by his own car

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WSVN) — A man decided to flee from police in Virginia, only to get hit by his own car.

Fairfax County Police released dash cam video from Sunday, showing 30-year-old Isaac Bonsu trying to outrun police who were trying to pull him over for an apparent equipment violation.

Bonsu tried to evade police in his car, eventually pulling into a residential neighborhood. The video shows Bonsu getting out of the vehicle to run on foot, and neglecting to put the car in park.

Bonsu then can be seen running in front of his moving car before being struck.

Officers took him into custody after a brief chase on foot.

Bonsu has been charged with driving while intoxicated, felony hit and run and possession of marijuana.

