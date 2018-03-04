Drunk man accidentally takes $1,600 Uber from W.Va. to N.J.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSVN) — A man is now responsible for a $1,635 Uber ride after he accidentally requested a trip from West Virginia to New Jersey.

According to NJ.com, 21-year-old Kenny Bachman went out for a night of drinking with some friends in Morgantown, West Virginia. After the night was over, Bachman thought he called an Uber to take him home to where he was staying with some friends near West Virginia University’s campus.

After getting into the Uber and blacking out, Bachman awoke two hours later and found out he really requested the Uber take him to his native home in Gloucester County, New Jersey, a distance of over 300 miles.

“Afterwards I had it fully sink in,” Bachman told NJ Advance Media. “Once the ride ended and I saw how much it was when I was like ‘Alright, this is insane, that’s just crazy.'”

Bachman said he didn’t want to get out of the car on the side of the road, and ultimately made the trip home.

The total for the ride was $1,635.93, including a $3.94 base fair, a $2.35 booking fee, $696.95 for distance and $115.90 for time.

The trip was also made more expensive because Bachman ordered an UberXL. If he had just taken a regular UberX, the charge would have been $819.14.

Bachman initially tried to challenge the ride, but Uber told NJ.com he eventually paid the fare, and he also gave the driver money for tolls and a five-star rating.

