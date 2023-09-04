LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. (WSVN) — A driver in Lancaster County dialed 911 to report a wrong-way driver, only to find out that he was the one traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Video footage released by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday showed a deputy in a patrol car attempting to catch up to the driver following the 911 call.

The incident unfolded in March when the driver made a frantic call to the emergency hotline, reporting a vehicle traveling on the wrong side of Highway 77.

The 911 dispatcher inquired about the color or type of the vehicle in question.

“No, he had his brights on, man. He almost ran me off the road,” responded the driver.

The driver said he was heading northbound after the 911 operator asked him what direction the other vehicle was traveling.

“That was gnarly. That was like, a lot,” said the driver.

Little did he realize that he was, in fact, the driver traveling in the wrong direction.

Law enforcement authorities responded to the situation, pulling over the caller’s vehicle.

A deputy asked the man if he was the person who made the call about the wrong-way driver.

“Yeah, because I thought somebody was on the wrong side of the [expletive] road, bro,” the driver confessed.

“Turned out it was you,” the deputy said.

“Yeah, like a dumb [expletive],” the driver responded.

According to officials, the incident did not result in any accidents or injuries. Details on the man’s arrest were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.