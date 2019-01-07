Drug compound shows potential at restoring memories in Alzheimer’s patients

(WSVN) - A new drug compound is showing potential at restoring memories in patients suffering Alzheimer’s.

According to a report from Yale researchers, a drinkable cocktail of “designer molecules” has been identified that stops a crucial first step in Alzheimer’s and even restores memories in mice.

Scientists say they looked at thousands of compounds and found one that seemed promising. After some work, they fed the compound to mice with a condition that mimics Alzheimer’s and they found that damage in the brain was repaired and the mice recovered lost memory.

A collaborating team also saw positive results when they delivered the same cocktail to cells modeled to have Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease, a neurological disorder that leads to dementia.

Researchers said the next goal is to make sure the compound isn’t toxic in preparation for clinical trials.

