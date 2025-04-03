(WSVN) - A drone show is reaching new heights to recreate an iconic movie scene.

A company called “Studio Hock” formed drones equipped with LED lights into the shape of King Kong and had them climb up the Empire State Building in New York City.

The drone gorilla climbed all the way to the top of the building in a visual stunt that amazed bystanders.

The company said the drones were built to handle the gusty winds and cold temperatures in Manhattan.

But the difference during this scene recreation: there was no airplanes to shoot the big ape down.

