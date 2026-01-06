WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WCBS) — Drone technology is being credited with helping find a lost dog that escaped from a car during a pit stop last weekend on the New Jersey Turnpike.

The 9-year-old dog named Abbie was on the move from a South Carolina animal rescue to her forever home on Saturday when she got loose in East Brunswick. She was later tracked to Woodbridge – more than 20 miles away.

The U.S.A.R. Drone Team, a New Jersey nonprofit search and rescue organization, was called in to help find Abbie, who was being tracked with an AirTag. Drone team member Michael Parziale said he was surprised to learn the dog had wandered as far as she did.

Parziale launched a drone using thermal imaging and located Abbie within a few minutes. Video captured Parziale, police and animal control talking with each other as they work to rescue the pup.

When Abbie was spotted in the woods, nearby officers were told where to stop driving along the road. Video shows her standing in the brush while rescuers carefully walk toward her before capturing her.

It wasn’t the first time Parziale’s team found a missing furry friend. Last February, the U.S.A.R. Drone Team located a lost puppy after it got startled by a loud noise, ran away, and was missing for more than 24 hours. Once Parziale was called in, he was able to find the uninjured dog in 41 minutes.

“Our reward is seeing the smiles on everybody’s face, especially the owners of their pet. I mean, we consider them family members,” Parziale said.

Abbie will undergo surgery for her injuries before heading to her new home, officials said.

