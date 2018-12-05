Drivers in Canadian province will lose license, pay $5,000 fine for illegally passing school bus

(WSVN) - Drivers who illegally pass a school bus when its stop lights are flashing will lose their license for three months, according to a new law on the books in the Canadian province of Prince Edward Island.

CBC News reports the Prince Edward Island legislature passed the law in response to a number of incidents of children getting hit or nearly getting hit while getting on and off school buses.

Failure to stop for a school bus now means the driver will get 12 points on their license, and have it suspended for three months. Offenders will also have to pay a $5,000 fine.

In order to get their licenses reinstated, drivers must meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee, and take a defensive driving course within six months of getting their license back.

If the driver gets any more points on their license within a year of the initial offense, their license will once again be suspended.

The law goes into effect Saturday, December 8th. According to CBC News, the province’s increased fines are the highest in the country.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.