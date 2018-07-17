Driver wrecks $300K sports car just one day after buying it

GREAT FALLS, Va. (WSVN) — Police in Virginia shared a photo of a totaled sports car to remind drivers to slow down.

Fairfax County Police showed the destroyed McLaren 720S, which costs about $300,000. The car was totaled less than 24 hours after it was purchased.

“Purchased Friday. Totaled Saturday,” the agency wrote on the photo’s caption, noting speed was the cause of the crash. “A reminder to slow down, or it could cost you.”

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

