Driver takes wrong turn, gets tractor trailer stuck on Massachusetts beach

GLOUCESTER, Mass. (WSVN) – A Pepsi truck got stuck in the sand on a Massachusetts beach Friday morning.

Police responding around 10:30 a.m. to Pavilion Beach in Gloucester found a tractor-trailer that was stuck on the beach as the tide was approaching.

The Pepsi driver took a wrong turn onto the beach and unsuccessfully attempted to turn around, officials said.

A tow truck was called to the scene and the driver was able to get the truck off the beach around 11 a.m.

No injuries were reported. The driver was later able to continue on his route.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.